This is the moment a humpback whale sidles up to a tourist boat in Tofino, Canada. The friendly marine mammal blows its blowhole right next to the vessel, much to the amazement of the passengers.

“Oh my goodness, this is nuts!” one onlooker can be heard saying.

Carla Stevenson, who filmed the encounter on 26 September 2020, said the footage “highlights my experience with a friendly humpback whale”.

Humpback whales are renowned for their charismatic, awe-inspiring behaviours above and below the ocean’s surface.