Incredible drone footage has captured a humpback whale swimming off the coast of Scotland.

The majestic marine mammal can be seen coming up for air and flicking its tail above the surface of the water on a number of occasions as it swims around the Firth of Forth estuary.

Dan Casey, who captured the impressive footage, said he has been trying to film the whale for the past three years and was finally able to do so after being tipped off by a group of people that spotted it from a boat on 13 December.

Sign up to our newsletters here.