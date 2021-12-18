Ice cream man's funeral sees procession of vans playing jingles in tribute

Louisa Davies was woken up on Friday, 17th December by an unusual sound for winter, dozens of ice cream vans playing music at 9:30am for their deceased colleague.

A hearse was tailed by dozens of typical ice cream vans playing their tunes in conjunction with one another as the family and friends made their way to the cemetery near Camberwell, south London.

Out of respect for their fallen ice cream server, the slow procession of trucks followed the casket and family whilst playing the jingles in unison in a fitting tribute.

