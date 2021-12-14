Good Samaritan gives CPR to injured monkey in India

A good Samaritan saved a stricken monkey’s life by performing mouth-to-mouth.

The scene unfolded in the state of Tamil Nadu after the monkey was spotted lying unconscious in a tree, on December 9.

The animal was given first aid after it was attacked by a pack of wild dogs in India and bizarre footage shows a man, named as M Prabhu, frantically doing chest compressions.

He then locks lips with the eight-month-old monkey and brings it back to life.

Prabhu then decided to drive it to hospital himself before the situation became desperate.

