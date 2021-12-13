Newlyweds plunge 12ft to the ground as they fall from swing during wedding entrance

Newlyweds plunge 12ft to the ground after making a dramatic entrance to their wedding on a swing hoisted into the air.

The loved-up pair greet their wedding guests on stage inside a huge circular swing while fireworks go off underneath and around them.

Footage captures disaster suddenly striking, however, when the podium snap and the couple plunge to the ground.

Screams were heard as the pair are brutally thrown to the floor in front of their shocked guests in Raipur, India.

They are believed to have sustained minor injuries but were able to continue with the ceremony 30 minutes later.

Sign up to our newsletters.