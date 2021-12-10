'Billions' of iPhone users at risk from iCloud security mistake, reports say

An error with how iPhone messages are backed up in the iCloud means that "billions" of users are now at risk, according to a report by Forbes. The warning comes after sensitive FBI documents were published earlier in December, which revealed that officials could access "encryption keys" for iMessages covered by end-to-end encryption. "If target uses iCloud backup, the encryption keys should also be provided with [lawful access] content return; can also acquire iMessages from iCloud returns if target has enabled Messages in iCloud," the document, quoted by Forbes, reads.

Sign up to our free newsletters by clicking here.