James Morrison reveals he nearly died: 'They were gonna turn the machine off'

James Morrison revealed that he almost died when he was a baby after being born prematurely of whooping cough.

The singer explained that the illness is what led to his distinctive voice during an appearance on Thursday’s This Morning.

He said: “I nearly died, well I was meant to die. They were going to turn my machine off, they were saying ‘he’s not going to make it’ and my mum got a priest to come in and pray at the side of the bed.”