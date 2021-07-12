A jeweller from Australia makes unique necklaces and rings from the teeth of dead loved ones.

Jacqui Williams, 29, is the owner of Grave Metallum Jewellery and she sells pieces that incorporate the remains of the dead.

Despite admitting her work can be morbid, she is happy to grant her customer’s requests to help them deal with their grief.

“I do this work because I want to help people deal with their grief and loss as it’s something that is guaranteed for every living thing,” Williams said.