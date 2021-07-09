The stepdaughter of US vice president Kamala Harris has hit the runway at Paris Fashion Week for Balenciaga.

Ella Emhoff is the daughter of Harris’ husband, Doug Emhoff, from a previous marriage.

The 22-year-old donned a black suit and an oversized shawl, pointed black boots, a sleek bun and glasses for her runway look on 7 July.

Emhoff turned heads on Inauguration Day and was reportedly signed with IMG Models soon after. She made her runway debut at New York Fashion Week in February.