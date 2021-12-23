Kate Middleton praises pandemic heroes at carol service

Kate Middleton has paid tribute to the “inspirational” people who have served their communities during the “bleak time” of the pandemic as she introduced a community carol service at Westminster Abbey.

The Duchess of Cambridge said: “We’ve lost our loved ones. We’ve seen our frontline workers under immense pressure. And also we’ve been more emotionally and socially distanced and isolated from each other.”

The recorded introduction to the service, which took place at Westminster Abbey on December 8, will air as Royal Carols: Together At Christmas at 7.30pm on Christmas Eve on ITV.

