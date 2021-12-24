Kate Middleton teases first public piano performance during ITV Royal special

The Duchess of Cambridge has given fans a sneak peek at a community carol service where she appears to have played the piano publicly for the first time.

Kate Middleton hosted the event, Royal Carols: Together At Christmas at Westminster Abbey, on 8 December to thank people who have supported their communities throughout the pandemic.

In a clip teasing the broadcast of the service on ITV on Christmas Eve, the duchess is seen sitting down in front of a piano in the cathedral, flanked by lit candles.

