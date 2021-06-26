The reason Kate Middleton could miss Princess Diana statue unveiling

The Duchess of Cambridge could miss the unveiling of the Princess Diana memorial statue in London next week, according to a report by the Daily Mail.

While Prince William and Prince Harry will both be in attendance of the unveiling of a new statue in memorial of their mother, Princess Diana, Kate may not be able to due to restrictions caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

Kensington Palace revealed the event would now only be attended by the late Diana’s close family the statue committee, the sculptor Ian Rank-Broadley and garden designer Pip Morrison.