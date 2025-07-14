The Princess of Wales offered words of support to young boy she met at the Wimbledon men’s final who revealed he had undergone treatment for cancer.

Catherine, who has made a return to royal duties following her own cancer treatment, arrived at SW19 on Sunday (13 July), with Prince William, Prince George and Princess Charlotte.

Before taking their seats in the Royal Box, the family met with various Wimbledon staff and players.

It was here Kate met a young boy on crutches, who told her he had undergone chemotherapy after being diagnosed with cancer.

The princess then told him how brave he had been.