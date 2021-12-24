This is the moment a kite flyer was whisked off his feet after a strong gust of wind propelled him 40ft in the air.

Nadarasa Manoharan and his peers were flying his self-made 4ft kite in Jaffna City, Sri Lanka when things took a worrying turn.

Footage shows him whisked into the air whilst his friends start to panic and shout for help, before they’re eventually able to bring him down to a jumpable height.

Manoharan, sustained minor injuries from the fall, and was transported to the Point Pedro Hospital in Jaffna.

Sign up to our free newsletters by clicking here