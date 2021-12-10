London Zoo tiger labelled a ‘Grinch’ for tearing down festive treats

A Sumatran tiger at London Zoo was labelled a “Grinch” by their keepers after it took no time at all for her to tear down the Christmas treats that they’d laid out for both cats.

ZSL London Zoo tiger keeper Kate Clark said: “It took Gaysha no time at all to reach up and tear down all our hard work – she’s this year’s Christmas Grinch, for sure. Luckily Asim still had a great time sniffing out each Santa sack, before rubbing himself all over with his favourite festive spices.”