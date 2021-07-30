Longer breaks between a busy day may help to strengthen memory, a new study has found.

Findings reported in the Current Biology journal suggest that longer breaks can also help you to learn better.

German researchers explored how the brain reacts when it has time to rest before a repeated activity.

They monitored the memory of mice by hiding chocolate throughout a maze course.

When the mice were given sufficient rest, they used the same neuronal connections they did the first time they learned.

The study may also explain why information crammed into the brain before exams is quickly lost again.