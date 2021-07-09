A Russian doctor has implanted several electronic microchips in his hands and arms which allow him to open locked doors, operate cash machines and even use transport with the swipe of a hand.

Video shows Alexander Volchek unlocking the door at the hospital where he works by touching his knuckles to an electronic key reader. X-rays images reveal where the chips – which are mostly 12 millimetres long – have been injected under his skin with a large syringe.

“It makes your life a lot easier,” he tells the Associated Press in the video.