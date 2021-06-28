A man from Mexico has had over 30 procedures on his face in a quest to look like a real-life Ken doll.

28-year-old Criss started to change his look at 18 and has since had injections in his lips, cheeks, nose, forehead and chin, as well as two rhinoplasties.

He cites his hope to look ‘perfect’ and ‘beautiful’ as the reason for his plastic surgery obsession.

"Growing up I was bullied a lot so I always wanted to be perfect, be cute, be beautiful, be accepted - it became a little obsession," Criss said.