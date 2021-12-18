Mark Zuckerberg spotted having surfing lesson in Hawaii

Tech billionaire Mark Zuckerberg has been spotted having a surfing lesson in Hawaii, where he owns a sprawling estate.

Zuckerberg, said to worth around $116billion, was spotted among the waves on the morning of December 15.

A holidaymaker filmed him surfing alongside a pier at around 7am and described his skills as “not terrible”.

Zuckerberg appears unsteady on his feet in the footage, and holds out his arms for balance but remains upright on the board.

Sign up to our free newsletters by clicking here