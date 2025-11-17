Martin Lewis warns millions could be owed big refund

Martin Lewis has shared how there could be five million people who have overpaid on their student loans and are due a refund.

Speaking on The Martin Lewis Money Show on Tuesday (11 November), the MoneySavingExpert founder explained that in the 2024/2025 tax year, there were 1.1 million university leavers and graduates who overpaid their student loans, on top of at least 4 million people, from figures and requests that his show had obtained previously.

