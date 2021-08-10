Ksenia Ovchinnikova is suing McDonald's as she claims an advertisement for a cheeseburger caused her to break a Lent pledge of not eating meat.

The devout Christian had decided to give up meat for 40 days but spotted the promotion whilst she walked through the city of Omsk in Russia during Lent in 2019.

Ovchinnikova devoured a cheeseburger from the fast-food giant after not eating meat for nearly a month and is now seeking compensation of 1,000 rubles admitting ‘after I saw the ad, I couldn’t help myself’.