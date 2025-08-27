Meghan reveals surprise appearance in popular game show

The Duchess of Sussex has reminisced about her career beginnings on a popular game show, acknowledging “how far” she has come since then.

In the second episode of Netflix's With Love, Meghan, the 44-year-old was joined by friend Chrissy Teigen where they spoke about their time on Deal or No Deal as “briefcase girls” in 2006.

Laughing as they recollected memories from the show, including lining up to have their fake eyelashes applied, Meghan admitted that she was just “so happy to have health insurance”.

She went on to praise Teigen for becoming “so famous” a year after their stint on the game show, before they both recollected at the same time: “How far we've come.”