Meghan Trainor has opened up about the impact trolls' comments about her weight have had on her.

The "All About That Bass" singer, 31, has been vocal about her weight loss through dietary changes, exercise, and Mounjaro use after her second pregnancy.

Speaking on The Jennifer Hudson Show on Wednesday (26 November), Trainor revealed that she has been deeply affected by "so many mean comments" and explained why she lost weight.

"I'm taking care of myself and trying to live forever because I'm a mom of two young kids," Trainor added.