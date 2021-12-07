Mindful meals: how foraging can help you relax and recenter yourself

In recent years we’ve all become more aware of the importance of getting outdoors and into nature, as well as the need to take time out from our busy days and ‘be’ rather than ‘do’.

Here, nature expert Fern Freud reveals how foraging can tick all of these helpful, healthy boxes, allowing us to relax, meditate and connect with nature, while providing delicious, free, seasonal foodstuffs along the way.

Discover her expert how-to tips (honed over 18 years of foraging) and the best way to get started in your local area.