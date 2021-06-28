An adorable monkey has been caught on camera jumping into an elderly woman’s bed in India.

Bhanvri Devi, 90, was resting in her home in the Jodhpur District of Rajasthan when the primate made a surprise appearance.

Much to the delight of Bhanvri’s family, the Hanuman langur monkey let itself in and ran to the bed to greet her, leaning forward for a number of cuddles.

The moment was extra special for the Devi family as Hanuman langurs are named after the Hindu god, Hanuman, the deity of healing and worship.