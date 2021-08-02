An orangutan appeared to try on a woman’s pair of sunglasses after they fell into the enclosure at a Taman Safari zoo in Indonesia.

The orangutan initially put the sunglasses in her mouth – before proceeding to try them on in a variety of fashions. One of the baby orangutans clearly wanted a go on them as well, but had their hand batted away.

In the end, one of the zookeepers was able to persuade her to give them back in exchange for a bunch of leaves to chew on.