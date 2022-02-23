A Moonrock is expected to fetch up to $300,000 at a Christie's auction as bids begin to soar for the meteorites on sale.

Alongside the solid moonrock, Christie's "Deep Impact: Martian, Lunar and other Rare Meteorites" sale will see a chunk of Mars going for as much as $800,000 and a dilapidated dog house that survived a hit from outer space expected to fetch in the region of $300,000.

The online-only sale of 66 lots includes "meteorites containing the oldest matter humankind can touch," Christie's said in a statement.

Sign up to our free newsletters.