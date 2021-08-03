A motorcyclist was caught on camera crashing into a flock of sheep before falling off his bike in Russia.

After accelerating up a quiet hill, a pair of drivers were met by a huge flock crossing the road and while one biker managed to stop in time, the other wasn’t so lucky.

He can be seen knocking over at least six sheep before sliding off his bike, which is left overturned in the middle of the road.

The sheep appear uninjured as they run off after the accident, but the biker had to undergo three-hour shoulder surgery to repair his injuries.