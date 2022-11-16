A Virginia grandmother took notes during a Marvel film marathon so she was clued up enough to talk about them with her grandchildren.

Cheryl Skiados, who is in her 70s, watched the movies with a pen in her hand, scribbling notes throughout so she could discuss them with her 13 grandkids.

Her grandson Jackson King, 18, filmed her dedication.

“It shows how much she cares about her grandchildren, because she is willing to sit there for hours on end and watch superhero movies... just so she can have something extra to talk to her grandkids about,” he said.

Sign up for our newsletters.