‘Nanny Baubles’ breaks world record for largest collection of Christmas ornaments

A grandmother dubbed "Nanny Baubles" has broken the world record for largest collection of Christmas ornaments.

Sylvia Pope, from Swansea, boasts a 1,700 strong collection of baubles and she claims it will keep growing for years to come.

"I add to it all the time, whenever I go anywhere and I see a bauble I like, I fetch it home," she explained.

While Sylvia boasts the world record for bauble collecting, Adam Wilde, from Hastings, has landed the record for the largest collection of Christmas brooches.

Sign up to our newsletters here.