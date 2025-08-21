Naomi Campbell dons electric stimulation suit for gruelling Pilates session

Naomi Campbell wears a bulky electric muscle stimulation (EMS) suit during a pilates session.

In a video posted to her Instagram on Wednesday (20 August), the supermodel can be seen wearing a black suit while on an exercise machine alongside a personal trainer.

EMS suits like these use electrical impulses to stimulate muscles you might not normally activate, causing them to contract and relax, essentially mimicking the effects of exercise — which provides a more intense workout in a shorter period of time.

Campbell has been training with PT Rafael Ferreira in Brazil.