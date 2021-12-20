Nasa’s Juno spacecraft records sounds of Jupiter’s Moon

Nasa’s Juno spacecraft recorded the sounds of Jupiter’s Moon during its dramatic ride-along.

Principal Investigator Scott Bolton debuted the 50-second audio track collected during the mission’s close flyby of the Jovian moon Ganymede on June 7, 2021.

Juno’s Waves instrument, which tunes in to electric and magnetic radio waves produced in Jupiter’s magnetosphere, collected the data on those emissions.

“If you listen closely, you can hear the abrupt change to higher frequencies around the midpoint of the recording, which represents entry into a different region in Ganymede’s magnetosphere,” Mr Bolton said.

