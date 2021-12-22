Collector creates 340 different Nativity scenes inside house

A woman who has collected Nativity sets for more than 30 years has put her collection - the largest in Peru - on display. Miriam Valencia boasts a trove of around 340 different scenes at her Lima home, including one created from disposable masks and another of a Covid hospital, which she grew after buying them for baby Jesus. Before the pandemic prevented her from putting her collection on display last year, she had received 5,000 visitors. She now plans to welcome a select number of people this festive season.

