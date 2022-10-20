Meghan Markle reveals Netflix docuseries will be made by The Handmaid’s Tale director

The Dutchess of Sussex has revealed the Netflix docuseries about her and Prince Harry is being made by The Handmaid’s Tale director Liz Garbus.

“It’s nice to be able to trust someone with our story, a seasoned director whose work I have long admired,” Meghan said, in the new issue of Variety.

“We’re trusting our story to someone else and that means it will go through their lens.”

She added that it’s “amazing” to be around “so much creative energy” with those working on the project.

