Visitors flock to ‘most Christmassy’ street in Northern Ireland

A street dubbed the most Christmassy in Northern Ireland has become an unexpected visitor attraction.

Hundreds of people have descended to Racecourse Drive in Londonderry over recent weeks to catch a glimpse of its spectacular festive light display.

Residents of around 30 homes teamed up to spruce their homes with decorations and lights.

The charity fundraiser, which has seen the neighbourhood unofficially renamed Christmas Drive, is set to beat its target.

Residents are raising funds for two local charities – Foyle Hospice and addiction charity HURT.

Visitors to the street can leave donations while viewing the spectacular sights.

Sign up to our newsletters.