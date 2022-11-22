Twins in Oregon born three decades after their embryos were frozen

A woman in Oregon has given birth to twins 30 years after their embryos were frozen.

Lydia and Timothy Ridgeway were frozen in 1992, making them the longest-frozen embryos to ever result in a live birth.

Rachel and Philip were both under the age of five when the twins were conceived and sent to a fertility lab until 2007.

The embryos were then given to the National Embryo Donation Center in Tennessee, where the couple selected them.

“We just wanted the ones that had been waiting the longest,” Philip told CNN.

Sign up for our newsletters.