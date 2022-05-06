Raven Smith speaks on toxic masculinity, fake orgasms and #MeToo

This week on Millennial Love, we've invited back Vogue columnist and author Raven Smith for his latest searing hot takes on life and love. Raven chats to Olivia about his latest book, Raven Smith’s Men, and some of the issues it examines, like toxic masculinity, keeping the spark alive in long-term relationships, why men fake orgasms, and consent.

