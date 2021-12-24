American toddler adopts British accent after watching Peppa Pig

Amusing moment a toddler adopted a British accent after watching the cartoon Peppa Pig.

Luke Walters, who is 21 months old, was filmed at his house in the Washington D.C. area on his sister Aria’s third birthday when he spots his favourite Peppa Pig characters in balloon form.

As his family members encourage him to tell them who is shown on the balloon Luke replies “George” in a flawless British accent mimicking the characters on the show.

Luke’s family erupts with laughter and mom Sheena promptly shared online to the delight of her followers.

Sign up to our free newsletters by clicking here