This pet hamster will only eat cheese from Waitrose

A pet hamster has developed high-class tastes and will now only eat cheese from supermarket chain Waitrose.

Jo Le Page says tiny Toffee used to enjoy cheese from any shop , until he sank his teeth into the good stuff.

Now he turns his nose up at any cheese apart from Waitrose’s Essential Extra Mature British Cheddar, Strength Six.

Although Jo only gives Toffee cheese as a treat on rare occasions, she says he remains picky.

