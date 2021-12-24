Rare pig with punk hairdo plays around in Chester zoo

One of the world’s rarest pigs which are famed for its punk hairdos has been born at Chester Zoo.

The Visayan warty piglet was born following a successful breeding programme in a bid to boost dwindling numbers of the species.

The forest-dwelling pigs are listed as critically endangered by the International Union of Conservation for Nature (IUCN) with just 200 remaining in the wild.

The new arrival was born to mum Gwen, nine, and ten-year-old Tre, who have two other pigs, on November 16.

