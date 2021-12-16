Pine marten collects egg left out as snack in adorable footage

Adorable footage shows the moment a pine marten sneaks into a house to take an egg left out as a snack.

Neil Bletcher often leaves food, including peanuts and sultanas, out for the critter and her family who pop in through the window for a snack when he visits on weekends.

The egg was left uncooked as the animal would eat it if it came across one in the wild.

She is extremely careful not to break the egg, which she carries out in her jaw.

