Throuple opens up about realities of being in a polyamorous relationship

Alex, Shalaun and Shantell are a throuple from Houston who says they are perfectly happy and content with their ‘one man, two wives’ dynamic.

Before the polyamorous relationship started, Alex and Shalaun had been married for nearly 20 years with two children, a 21-year-old son Sean and a 19-year-old daughter Alexis.

But when Shalaun discovered Alex’s affair with Shantell, it rocked their marriage.

Shalaun eventually decided to meet Shantell and to everyone’s surprise, the three of them hit it off straight away.

After reassessing their relationship, they started exploring the idea of polygamy.

