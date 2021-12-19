Adorable porcupine munches on sweet potatoes

This adorable video shows the hilarious sounds this porcupine makes whilst munching on sweet potato snack.

George, the porcupine, clearly enjoys sweet potato and wolfs it down in rather noisely.

A keeper said: “Banana, corn and grapes are some of his favourites but, as you can see, George loves his sweet potatoes! This is the sound of tasty treat perfection.”

The footage was taken by staff at Roger Williams Park Zoo and Carousel Village, Providence, Rhode Island, USA.

