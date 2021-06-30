Prince George made his first public appearance of the year on Tuesday evening, attending England vs Germany at Wembley Stadium.

He was spotted in the stands alongside his parents, Prince William and Kate Middleton, during the national anthem ahead of kick-off.

The seven-year-old was seen dressed formally in a navy suit with a red and blue tie, matching his father’s outfit.

Prince George is a well-known fan of England’s football team, having previously been photographed wearing the shirt for his birthday portraits in 2019.