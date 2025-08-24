Prince Harry reveals surfing skills in rare video posted by Meghan

The Duchess of Sussex has surprised fans on social media with a video of Prince Harry surfing.

Backed by Salt-N-Pepa’s ‘90s hip-hop classic Whatta Man, the footage, posted on Meghan’s Instagram page, shows Harry in a long-sleeve top and backwards cap, skilfully surfing the barrel of a wave, flanked by a jetski.

The post was accompanied by the caption: “We interrupt your regularly scheduled programming to bring you this important message,” and signed off with a fox emoji.

The second series of Meghan’s Netflix lifestyle show With Love, Meghan, is set for release on 26 August.