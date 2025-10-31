Prince Harry left baffled when quizzed on Taylor Swift and Charli XCX’s ‘feud’

Watch as Prince Harry is left dumbfounded when asked about Taylor Swift and Charli XCX’s alleged feud.

Appearing on the Wednesday’s (29 October) episode of the Hasan Minhaj Doesn't Know podcast, the royal was grilled on his knowledge of the so-called “diss track” drama between the two pop stars.

Harry, who appeared baffled, responded: 'The what?... Oh no.”

The comedian went on to explain the reported quarrel, which supposedly escalated when Swift released “Actually Romantic”, an alleged response to Charli’s 2024 song “Sympathy is a Knife”, which is believed to be about Swift’s fling with Matt Healy.

Harry continued to look puzzled, briefly letting out an “I-” before Minhaj continued. After the comedian had finished speaking, Harry slowly nodded in response, before letting out an awkward smile.