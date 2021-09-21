Prince William has revealed one of the Duke of Edinburgh’s favourite games was getting his grandchildren to squirt mustard all over the ceiling, which used to get him in trouble with the Queen.

In a new BBC One documentary about the life of his grandfather, Prince William said Philip would remove the lid from a tube of mustard and get one of his grandchildren to hold it in between their hands.

The royal explained: “He’d squish your hands together to fire the mustard onto the ceiling. He used to get in a lot of trouble from my grandmother.”