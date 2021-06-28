Prince William tried Irn Bru as he accompanied the Queen on a factory tour during her official trip to Scotland.

The video shows Prince William sipping Scotland’s second national drink as his grandmother looks on.

He reportedly declared the carbonated soft drink “delicious.”

The Duke of Cambridge, who is known as the Earl of Strathearn in Scotland, officially opened the factory’s new process facility near Glasgow on Monday.

It’s the Queen’s first tour to Scotland since the death of her husband Prince Philip. She traditionally visits Scotland for Holyrood Week.