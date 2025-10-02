Prince of Wheels: Moment William zooms through Windsor Castle grounds on scooter

The Prince of Wales arrived by scooter to meet Eugene Levy at Windsor Castle for an episode of The Reluctant Traveler on Apple TV+.

Prince William is one of several famous faces to join the Schitt's Creek star on the show exploring the "ultimate travel bucket list."

A clip from the episode set at Windsor Castle shows the prince zooming through the grounds on an electric scooter as he greets Levy. William explained that the scooter was his chosen mode of transportation around the castle.

New episodes of The Reluctant Traveler With Eugene Levy will premiere weekly until the finale on October 31, 2025.