Princess Anne stands in for Queen at Sandhurst army ceremony

The Sandhurst’s Sovereign’s Parade has taken place at the Military Academy in Berkshire.

The event saw 200 Officer Cadets be commissioned as Army Officers.

Princess Anne represented The Queen as the Reviewing Officer of the parade, taking part in the salute before meeting members of the military service and presenting awards.

The Queen is planning to rest at Windsor Castle in the run up to the end of 2021, carrying out only light duties for the rest of the year.

Sign up to our free newsletters by clicking here